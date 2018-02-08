Politics

Ramaphosa races to clear path for Zuma’s resignation

08 February 2018 - 05:50 NATASHA MARRIAN AND GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
President Jacob Zuma leaves after his meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet ministers at Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is racing against time to clinch President Jacob Zuma’s resignation, with "pertinent matters" still under discussion.

Several senior ANC sources expect that Zuma could vacate his office by the end of this week, with a postponed state of the nation address and the annual budget address hanging in the balance.

A national executive committee (NEC) member said the "pertinent matters" referred to in Ramaphosa’s statement were Zuma being able to say his goodbye to the Cabinet and to address the nation.

The budget has to be tabled by March 14 to allow for the accommodation of possible changes to personal income tax in company payrolls at the beginning of the new tax year.

But this could even be too late, given the rigorous parliamentary processes it has to be subjected to once presented.

Opposition party leaders were to meet on Monday to discuss the motion of no confidence in Zuma, "provisionally" scheduled for February 22, and the election of a new president after his removal.

