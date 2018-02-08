LETTER: Spades of kudos for Ace

Since everyone is a doctor of this or that these days, I prefer to call my hero a professor. So thank you, Prof Ace Magashule, for putting Cyril Ramaphosa in his place. We know he is not even the real president of the movement. The real McCoy is David Mabuza.

You tell them, Prof Magashule — President Jacob Zuma is going nowhere. Our friends are happy with the job you are doing with Jessie Duarte in protecting the president. You will be rewarded. The country will get to see why you are known as Mr Free State.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

