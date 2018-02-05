Vrede residents remain poor and disillusioned as claims of state dairy farm fraud grow

Two armed security guards man a 3m-high steel gate at the entrance to a dairy farm in the Free State, which is at the heart of a graft scandal embroiling some of President Jacob Zuma’s closest allies.

The state-owned farm near Vrede was leased to little-known company Estina under a free 99-year contract in 2012, and the regional government agreed to help develop it, ostensibly to create 200 jobs. Now prosecutors say most of the R220m in public funds transferred to the company ended up in the hands of the Gupta brothers, who are in business with one of Zuma’s sons.

"Hearing about the corruption has been extremely disappointing," said Jabulile Mthombeni, a mother of two who lives in a township on the outskirts of Vrede. "This project was something that I and some of the people in the surrounding communities saw as the hope we need to have jobs and benefits, to help us survive and maybe even overcome the poverty we live in. We are still not benefiting."

Asset freeze

On January 19, the high court gave the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Asset Forfeiture Unit permission to freeze the project’s assets, and bank accounts belonging to Atul Gupta, who allegedly received a direct payment of R10m. A week later the police’s Hawks investigative unit raided the office of Ace Magashule, the newly elected ANC secretary-general and outgoing Free State premier, and the provincial agriculture department.

The crackdown, which came just weeks after Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Zuma as head of the ANC, is the authorities’ most decisive action yet to deal with allegations of state capture — the looting of billions of rand from the government by politically connected businessmen. While probes by Parliament and a judicial commission are also under way, they are likely to last months and will need prosecutors to follow up on their findings.

"We suddenly see a new lease on life in the NPA," said Wayne Duvenage, CEO of civil rights group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse. "Improved governance is not going to happen overnight — it’s going to take a number of years. But we believe a lot of very wealthy people who got rich out of state capture are going to be held accountable and face the music."

Lavish wedding

At the centre of most of the graft allegations are the Gupta brothers — Atul, Ajay and Rajesh — who immigrated to SA from India and built up a business empire with interests ranging from mining to IT.

E-mails leaked to the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism and Scorpio, the Daily Maverick’s investigative unit, show that money flowed from the provincial government to Estina, to bank accounts in the United Arab Emirates and back again to the Gupta’s business accounts.