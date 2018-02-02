ANTON HARBER: The closure of the Guptas’ ANN7 by MultiChoice should not be mourned

It was the worst kind of sham, poisonous journalism for which ANN7 has become known. It was based on a false premise (that the media were suggesting that the farm was still derelict) and intended to throw up dust around those accused of involvement in what was, by all accounts, a fraudulent business venture.

One veterinarian took one look at the pictures of cows and tweeted, "Call the SPCA", saying these bony bovines did not look healthy enough to produce significant amounts of milk.

But Manyi did not get an expert to look at the pictures. Instead, the station wheeled out analysts and commentators to repeat the station’s mantra that other media was hiding the real story as part of the grand, white monopoly capital conspiracy.

A history of dishonest journalism

Was this kind of dishonest political propaganda the reason MultiChoice is not renewing ANN7’s contract? It’s impossible to tell how the decision was made because the company gave no details of what their mistakes were, nor any explanation of why it was not corrupt.

One possible conclusion is that MultiChoice and its parent company, the global internet and entertainment group Naspers, was doing what it has done best for more than 100 years: move with the political wind to stay onside with whoever is — or is going to be — in Pretoria’s Union Buildings. With Zuma about to be replaced as president of the country by new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, the Gupta connection becomes a liability rather than an asset.

This is why the demise of ANN7 is more worrying for the Gupta network of corruption than for journalists or the viewing public. Surely in the post-truth age we have to act against those who knowingly purvey falsity?

The closure of ANN7 could be viewed as SA’s Facebook lesson: diversity in news is of dubious value when it means polluting the air with dishonest journalism. What South African audiences want is more, better, independent journalism — and they will have a better chance of getting that if ANN7 is replaced by another station.

There is a precedent in this country for a media outlet that was born in sin and shunned for decades by anyone who cared about news and journalism: The Citizen newspaper. It was started in the 1970s with secret government funds, with the express intention of undermining the Rand Daily Mail, at the time the most liberal and anti-apartheid of our newspapers.

The Citizen went through multiple changes of ownership until this history was bleached out. But only die-hard apartheid supporters would have mourned its closure in the 1980s, just as only die-hard Gupta supporters will mourn the disappearance of ANN7.

What this incident highlights more than anything is the danger of the MultiChoice monopoly on pay-TV, which gives it extraordinary power to decide what alternatives audiences have to the SABC.

Rather than the future of ANN7, South Africans should perhaps worry about MultiChoice having so much power, and using it so cynically.

• This article first appeared in the Conversation