Companies / Financial Services

Malusi Gigaba orders Sasria to dump auditors KPMG

02 February 2018 - 05:58 Moyagabo Maake
Bad news: KPMG continues to lose millions in audit fees as more of its clients walk away from the scandal-hit firm. Picture: REUTERS
Bad news: KPMG continues to lose millions in audit fees as more of its clients walk away from the scandal-hit firm. Picture: REUTERS

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has instructed Sasria, the state-owned specialist risk insurer, to fire KPMG and appoint another external auditor as controversy swirls around the audit firm’s role in the purge at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and an audit it conducted for an entity linked to the Guptas.

"The shareholder has not approved the reappointment of KPMG," Sasria MD Cedric Masondo said on Thursday. "We are in the process of sourcing another external auditor following our tender process."

Masondo says the insurer hopes to forward recommendations to Gigaba before the end of February.

A spokesman for KPMG did not comment on its latest client loss, which will result in its share of about R1.5m in audit fees disappearing from its income statement. It shares Sasria’s audit work with AM PhakaMalele, which Gigaba wants Sasria to retain and partner with a new audit firm.

In a letter seen by Business Day, Gigaba told Sasria chairman Adam Samie that he did not approve of KPMG’s reappointment for the 2017-18 financial year, as it did not comply with his "vision of transformation within the public sector".

"There is a reputational risk that would be placed on Sasria should the firm [KPMG] be found guilty of unprofessional and unethical conduct by the responsible authorities and regulatory bodies," he wrote.

Early in January, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) said its investigation into the audit firm, initiated late in 2017, now extended beyond the SARS "rogue unit" report that KPMG drafted and Linkway Trading, a company alleged to have received funds from the Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State, some of which wound their way to Vega Gupta’s wedding at Sun City.

One line of investigation was near completion and would be tabled at Irba’s next meeting of the investigating committee, which will make recommendations on any sanctions to the disciplinary advisory committee.

"In two matters, information which was requested from KPMG remains outstanding and the Irba continues to engage with KPMG to obtain the information necessary to complete these investigations," Irba CEO Bernard Agulhas said.

KPMG’s chartered accountants ensnared in the drama are also facing the Ntsebeza inquiry established by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, which is set to begin hearings this month. KPMG has continued to haemorrhage clients as the two inquiries drag on.

In the private sector, companies such as AVI, TFG, Sasfin, African Rainbow Minerals, the JSE, Hulisani and Interwaste — with more than R37m in audit fees combined — have dropped the auditing firm for the 2017-18 financial year.

Retailer Choppies, based in Botswana, has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders just to "rotate" KPMG with rival PwC later in February.

maakem@bdfm.co.za

Adding up the loss sustained by SA auditing

Scandals threaten to erode profession's stock in trade: trust
Business
12 days ago

Regulator says one inquiry into KPMG is almost complete

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors is conducting a ‘multi-faceted investigation’, which has expanded beyond Gupta-associated ...
Business
20 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Leading publications have much to say about SA — and it’s not a happy story

How much is the news influencing investor sentiment? Probably not that much, but reflects investors’ preoccupation with ANC corruption
Opinion
1 month ago

HSBC is shutting accounts associated with the Guptas, UK sources say

‘Any exposure that we had to the Guptas’ companies was inadvertent,’ HSBC said in an e-mailed statement to Bloomberg on Monday
National
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The day Steinhoff’s Jooste dropped the bomb
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Scrutiny of Viceroy intensifies after Capitec hit
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Getting to grips with Capitec claims
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Benguela letter raises more questions about ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Steinhoff director spills the beans about ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

All systems go for the start of KPMG-Gupta hearings
National

Regulator says one inquiry into KPMG is almost complete
Business

HILARY JOFFE: Corruption in private sector has not gone unpunished — as it has ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.