Bheki Cele launches attack on ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule

"I see why we are going to have a problem. And the problem is going to be that the Guptas have a stranglehold on us. So there is one who was taken on a tray to the Guptas but he does not say what his programme is but now we are beginning to suspect that his programme is to destroy the ANC‚" said Cele.

He also lashed out at Magashule for saying that the newly-elected ANC leadership will be there for five years. Cele said Magashule had made the remarks while addressing ANC members sympathetic to President Jacob Zuma in Pietermaritzburg last Sunday.

"You can’t be SG and go to a platform and say that people who have been elected will be there for five years. You need to tell us who you are working for. It’s not even two months [since we were elected] and you are already giving us five years. You can’t do that without being sent by someone who sent you to destroy the ANC.

"The ANC will defend itself. We want this ANC to live forever and that’s why we will defend the leadership that has been elected. Who are you? You attack the body that you have been elected to lead. We promise that five years is going to finish and if there is someone who has to leave‚ it’s you‚" said Cele.

The ANC rally in Vryheid is believed to be a response to the one addressed by Magashule in Pietermaritzburg. While ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has been preaching unity within the party‚ it continues to be dogged by divisions in KZN over the formation of a provincial task team aimed at unifying the party ahead of the 2019 elections.