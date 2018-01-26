National

Revenue Service will probe possible tax evasion by religious organisations

SARS has cited reports suggesting that certain religious leaders may be enriching themselves under the guise of altruism and philanthropy

26 January 2018 - 16:45 Ernest Mabuza
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) will investigate religious institutions for possible tax noncompliance.

In July‚ the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) released its final report on the commercialisation of religion and the abuse of people’s belief systems.

Among its recommendations was that SARS conduct an in-depth investigation into tax evasion by religious practitioners and that this be done in partnership with the commission.

SARS said on Friday that its decision followed its own preliminary investigation and a meeting with the commission.

It also cited reports suggesting that certain religious organisations and leaders were not in compliance with tax laws‚ and might be enriching themselves under the guise of altruism and philanthropy.

However, a number of religious organisations are complying with their tax obligations‚ the SARS said.

It said religious institutions may apply to SARS to be exempted from the payment of income tax and certain other taxes, but a number of specific criteria had to be complied with.

Churches should conduct activities in a nonprofit manner and no activity should promote the economic self-interest of any person.

Another criterion is that religious institutions are prohibited from distributing funds to any person other than in performing their religious activity.

SARS said it was also concerned that taxes on trading activities that were unrelated to religious activities‚ as well as pay as you earn on remuneration and other benefits were‚ not being paid.

The Revenue Service also said it would approach the commission and the faith community to raise awareness about the tax obligations of religious institutions.

