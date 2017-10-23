Banks still willing to help distribute social grants

The panel said the increased use of bank accounts could present an achievable and cost-effective goal for Sassa as it would avoid the R6.4bn the agency has claimed would be needed to fund its insourcing proposal. It would also reduce the R2bn annual fees that would have to be paid for cash distribution.

Seven million of the 11-million beneficiaries receive their payment through banking channels. The panel goes as far as suggesting that new regulations would make the use of a bank account mandatory for beneficiaries in urban or semi-urban areas.

The report, which was handed to the court on September 12, paints a grim picture of Sassa’s state of readiness for the March 31 2018 deadline. The extended contract with Cash Paymaster Services is due to expire on that date. The report also casts considerable doubt on the ability of the Post Office to play a meaningful role from April 2018. It says while communication between Sassa and the Post Office suggested the postal service’s appointment was a done deal, there was still no evidence a due diligence had been done.

Given the Post Office’s strained financial position, the panel questioned whether the Sassa contract was regarded as a way of bailing it out. "Does this put the payment of grants at risk? Is the objective to ensure reliable and secure social grant payments or profitability for SAPO [South Africa Post Office]?" asked the panel.

Post Office CEO Mark Barnes said he had only met the panel on October 17, weeks after the report had been finalised. He believes the next report, due in December, will contain a more favourable view of the Post Office’s potential role following this meeting. He said the postal service was continuing discussions with Sassa and that there had been no developments since Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini said last week that Sassa had given the Post Office an offer.

In its report the panel urges Sassa to establish the needs and preferences of social grant recipients in respect to the manner in which the grants are paid out.

It recommends that Sassa, in collaboration with the Government Communication and Information System, develop a focused communication plan to inform social grant recipients "of the benefits of receiving their social grants via bank accounts".

The experts slammed Sassa’s longer-term insourcing proposal, saying there was little information backing its plan to incrementally own, operate and deliver a "one-stop" grant administration and payment system.