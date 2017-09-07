Sassa tasks CSIR over grants

The CPS contract was extended for a year on the basis of a judgment by the Constitutional Court, which is keeping a close watch on the preparations by Sassa to take over the payment of social grants, a process that interim CEO Pearl Bhengu said would take an estimated three to five years to complete.

A report on the progress with its preparations will be submitted by Sassa to the Constitutional Court on September15.

Dlamini told MPs the executive had adopted the controversial work streams’ reports.

The work streams — which were appointed outside Sassa structures, reported directly to the minister and cost about R48m — were terminated.

Dlamini said the termination was "throwing away government money".

Two critical work streams were required, she added, as Sassa prepared to take over the payment of social grants — one dealing with human resources and the other with communications as a strong communication unit would be needed to communicate with the beneficiaries of social grants.

Bhengu said Sassa was unable to give the actual cost of the transition until the whole process of procurement had been completed. "We are hoping that it will not be far off the R16.44 [per grant] that we are paying CPS," she said.

Sassa had opted for a hybrid model for the payment of social grants during the transition phase from April 2018 to March 2021 after which it will take over the full function.

This hybrid model would include both insourced and outsourced services. The services of a payment service provider would be procured through a combination of government-to-government services and a competitive bidding process.

Internal capacity would be built up within the agency over time, Bhengu said. Sassa was monitoring CPS to ensure that beneficiary information was not compromised by CPS and Grindrod Bank as per the Constitutional Court judgment.

The committee heard that Sassa had a vacancy rate of 54% with only 8,544 of its permanent posts filled as at end-March out of a total approved establishment of 18,607 permanent posts. Among the senior posts vacant at the head office are that of chief operations officer and executive manager of corporate services while four regional executive manager posts are vacant in the provinces as well as GMs for finance in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

