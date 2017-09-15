Sassa submits its required progress report to the Constitutional Court

The inter-ministerial committee on comprehensive social security is working collaboratively to ensure implementation of the Constitutional Court orders on the withdrawal of service provider Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) from the payment of social grants, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini said on Friday.

At a media briefing, the minister was flanked by other members of the committee, namely Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele and Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize, as well as by Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) interim CEO, Pearl Bhengu, and the director-generals of social development, and telecommunications and postal services.

Dlamini said her department and Sassa were ready to comply with the September 15 deadline to submit a report to the Constitutional Court. "The government has moved swiftly and with determination to ensure these orders are implemented efficiently and diligently," Dlamini said.

The inter-ministerial committee was established by President Jacob Zuma in March to provide impetus and political oversight to ensure full compliance with the orders and the takeover of social grant payments from CPS by end-March 2018.

The ultimate aim is for Sassa to undertake the payments itself, although this insourcing programme will take five years to implement.

"The insourcing and integration of the grants administration and payment value chain is an enormous task that requires time, high level specialised skills, and resources that are currently not readily available. The gradual phasing-in of these process will ensure a seamless transition," Dlamini said.