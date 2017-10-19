The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has given the South African Post Office (Sapo) an offer for the role it will play in distributing social grants‚ the Department of Social Development said.

"Sassa has given Sapo an offer and has given them a reasonable time to respond. This is also after due diligence was conducted on Sapo‚" said social development spokeswoman Lumka Oliphant.

"The minister of social development‚ Ms Bathabile Dlamini‚ has concurred with the recommendations of the acting CEO of the South African Social Security Agency‚ Ms Pearl Bhengu‚ flowing from a closed procurement process between Sassa and the South African Post Office."

Oliphant said Sassa and the Department of Social Development had been "hard at work" trying to find the best solution for the payment of social grants.