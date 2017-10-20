Sapo CEO Mark Barnes ‘not clear’ on Sassa’s point

The panel’s report painted a picture of an organisation totally unprepared for the April 1 deadline. "There is virtually no likelihood of Sassa appointing service provider(s) in time to allow the issuance of new Sassa cards and the implementation of a new beneficiary enrolment system and cash distribution pay points by April 1 2018," according to the report.

It said the Sassa executive committee did not appreciate the scope of activities required to ensure a successful and seamless transition to a new service provider.

The committee also seemed to be unaware of the several

factors that could cause delays, in addition to those caused by Sassa itself.

So inept was Sassa’s handling of the project that it had not even devised a contingency plan, the report said.

"Upon questioning by the panel, Sassa was unable to present an alternative plan in the event that the current proposed course of action is for whatever reason derailed, or fails to be implemented within the remaining time."

The panel speculated that Sassa would continue to use CPS, which it suggested enjoys an inappropriate level of influence over Sassa. "CPS owns the infrastructure and technology used in the payment of social grants, used primarily in rural areas, and would probably attempt to lease or license this to a new service provider," the report said.

The panel also referred to the possibility that Net1 would set up a new company that "together with black economic partners could submit a bid should a new RFP [request for proposal] be issued for the services which Sapo cannot provide". This is a plan alluded to by former

Net1 CEO Serge Belamant during a results’ presentation earlier in 2017.

The panel recommended to the Constitutional Court that a project management office be appointed on an urgent basis.

Sassa’s letter to Sapo appears to have been prompted by the panel’s criticism about the lack of clarity around Sassa’s engagement with Sapo.

crottya@businesslive.co.za