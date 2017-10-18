Gigaba’s adviser set up meeting with Guptas, says former Eskom chief Brian Dames

Former Eskom CEO Brian Dames says he was asked to meet the Guptas by the adviser to Malusi Gigaba, who was public enterprises minister at the time.

Dames was appearing before a parliamentary inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.

"I was asked [for a meeting] by the minister’s [Malusi Gigaba’s] adviser, Siyabonga Mahlangu," he said.

"It was somewhere in Midrand," he said, and there was one other individual, "I assume one of the Gupta brothers".

"After the meeting I was angry and I called Mahlangu and I said, ‘You won’t bring these people again’."