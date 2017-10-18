National

Gigaba’s adviser set up meeting with Guptas, says former Eskom chief Brian Dames

18 October 2017 - 12:06 Bekezela Phakathi
Former Eskom CEO Brian Dames. Picture: SUPPLIED
Former Eskom CEO Brian Dames. Picture: SUPPLIED

Former Eskom CEO Brian Dames says he was asked to meet the Guptas by the adviser to Malusi Gigaba, who was public enterprises minister at the time.

Dames was appearing before a parliamentary inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.

"I was asked [for a meeting] by the minister’s [Malusi Gigaba’s] adviser, Siyabonga Mahlangu," he said.

"It was somewhere in Midrand," he said, and there was one other individual, "I assume one of the Gupta brothers".

"After the meeting I was angry and I called Mahlangu and I said, ‘You won’t bring these people again’."

McKinsey admits to lapse of judgment in Eskom deal

But the global consultancy says it has not fired any staff nor found evidence of intentional wrongdoing
Companies
1 day ago

Dames said that during the meeting, the Guptas requested coal contracts and wanted to discuss The New Age newspaper deal.

"It was a strange discussion…. They said, ‘We have decided we can work with you’," said Dames.

Dames’s career at Eskom spanned over two decades in various positions. He was appointed CEO in 2010 and stepped down in 2014.

Earlier he told the inquiry that when he was CEO the board frequently interfered in procurement processes. The board was led by Zola Tsotsi.

Up to 40 witnesses are expected to be called in to testify as MPs move to get to the bottom of the alleged corruption involving the Gupta family, parastatals, Cabinet ministers and President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, who has denied any wrongdoing.

The inquiry continues.

‘Am I being investigated?’ enraged Mosebenzi Zwane asks MPs

The mineral resources minister was being grilled about his relationship with the Guptas‚ how he was appointed to Cabinet and his controversial ...
National
2 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gunshot deaths increase dramatically in Cape Town
National
2.
New SABC chairman Makhathini quits Zuma’s wife’s ...
National / Media
3.
Realty1 and Jigsaw likely responsible for SA’s ...
National
4.
Gigaba’s adviser set up meeting with Guptas, says ...
National

Related Articles

‘Am I being investigated?’ enraged Mosebenzi Zwane asks MPs
National

Lynne Brown urged to come clean on Dentons report
Companies / Energy

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma puts in place useful pawn stars
Politics

Guptas unlikely to appear before Parliament’s state capture inquiry
National

Gwede Mantashe joins chorus of criticism of Zuma’s reshuffle
National

PETER BRUCE: After Peak Gupta comes a surprising king-maker
Politics

NEWS ANALYSIS: All eyes on Parliament ahead of state-capture probe
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.