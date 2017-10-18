Gigaba’s adviser set up meeting with Guptas, says former Eskom chief Brian Dames
Former Eskom CEO Brian Dames says he was asked to meet the Guptas by the adviser to Malusi Gigaba, who was public enterprises minister at the time.
Dames was appearing before a parliamentary inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.
"I was asked [for a meeting] by the minister’s [Malusi Gigaba’s] adviser, Siyabonga Mahlangu," he said.
"It was somewhere in Midrand," he said, and there was one other individual, "I assume one of the Gupta brothers".
"After the meeting I was angry and I called Mahlangu and I said, ‘You won’t bring these people again’."
Dames said that during the meeting, the Guptas requested coal contracts and wanted to discuss The New Age newspaper deal.
"It was a strange discussion…. They said, ‘We have decided we can work with you’," said Dames.
Dames’s career at Eskom spanned over two decades in various positions. He was appointed CEO in 2010 and stepped down in 2014.
Earlier he told the inquiry that when he was CEO the board frequently interfered in procurement processes. The board was led by Zola Tsotsi.
Up to 40 witnesses are expected to be called in to testify as MPs move to get to the bottom of the alleged corruption involving the Gupta family, parastatals, Cabinet ministers and President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, who has denied any wrongdoing.
The inquiry continues.
