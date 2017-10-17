The committee has kept the list of people giving evidence under wraps‚ with those coming before the committee being identified only on the day of their appearance.

First to appear before the committee was energy specialist Prof Anton Eberhard‚ who was part of a team of academics from the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Stellenbosch University that prepared a reference book for the inquiry‚ gathering and detailing information relating to Eskom.

The inquiry is being conducted in phases — looking at Eskom before moving onto Transnet and then Denel.

Eberhard told the committee that the "core hypothesis" around state capture was that "it’s not a number of individual acts of corruption‚ but a systemic political project to benefit a politically connected elite".

He said state capture threatened economic development and transformation in the country.

He said Eskom was "by far SA’s largest state-owned entity" and with the biggest chunk of its spending — R50bn a year — going towards coal‚ "it is no surprise that some of the most blatant acts of corruption happened here".

He said that in 2011 average coal costs were R190/tonne‚ increasing to more than R400/tonne presently.

He said electricity prices had risen by 400% in the past decade‚ when they should have increased at only the rate of inflation.

While this was largely to do with delayed capital expenditure projects like Medupi and Kusile running over budget and over time‚ it was "very unusual" and had a "major impact on the economy and consumption".

Rantho said state capture was "very complex and very big" but it "affects every single South African" and "when Eskom increases its tariffs‚ the most underprivileged are affected".