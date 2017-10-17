Gwede Mantashe joins chorus of criticism of Zuma’s reshuffle

Mantashe told journalists at Luthuli House on Tuesday that Nzimande’s removal was a “pity” as he was a talented cadre of the ANC.

He said regular Cabinet changes could cause instability in the affected portfolios and in government in general.

Political analyst Susan Booysen said it was one of Zuma’s last attempts to prepare for life after the ANC’s December elective conference.

Zuma replaced ministers in key portfolios such as energy, state security and higher education.

Malema said the reshuffle was “used to settle political scores and consolidate factional power for the ANC December conference, which will be the ultimate demise of the ANC as a whole”.

“We reject the reshuffle of the national executive because it does not include the criminal suspect Jacob Zuma,” Malema said.

But he said the EFF welcomed Nzimande’s removal, as this would will give him time to campaign for the removal of the Zuma family in the ANC.

The DA said the SACP should tear itself away from the ANC as it had been dealt an “insulting blow”.

“They must now decide how long they will put up with this abuse, or if they will now do what they know is right, and begin to work outside the ANC,” said the DA.

The reshuffle was not intended to effect good governance or ensuring the best people served the country, the DA said. “Jacob Zuma appears to be firing his critics, and offering promotions in exchange for support ahead of the ANC’s elective conference in December.”

The reshuffle affirmed the DA’s stance that the ANC was committed only to self-enrichment.

“Blade’s axing has also provided the pretext for yet another reshuffling of Zuma sycophants, none more pliant than Mahlobo. This smacks of an attempt to reignite the ANC’s efforts to chain our country to a multibillion-rand nuclear deal with the Russians,” the party said.

Booysen said: “He is loading the Cabinet so that‚ should he fall into misfortune in December‚ there should be a more sympathetic Cabinet in place who will treat his proxy well.

“He is setting up even a more cosy Cabinet‚ favourable to him and possibly to Nkosazana [Dlamini-Zuma] than we have had in the past.”

Booysen said the reshuffle was also a show of strength as Zuma faces criticism from all fronts.

“He wants to show his power…. He retains those powers to make and break anything that suits his whims.

“His whims are influenced by where he can create openings‚ positions‚ advantages for his friends‚ family and associates‚ himself included in there‚” Booysen said.

“It is the actions of a president who does not care how much damage he does. It is a president who is further installing more of his cronies into cosy positions to suit his exit from power and to prolong his exit from power.

“A few of his remaining severe critics‚ like Blade Nzimande‚ are now out. He punished Blade and created a softer portfolio there.”