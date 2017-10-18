‘Am I being investigated?’ enraged Mosebenzi Zwane asks MPs

Committee member for the ANC Mandla Mandela asked what role Zwane played in the sale of Optimum Coal by Glencore to Tegeta and the intended purpose of the transaction. He also asked Zwane whether he was aware of allegations that the Gupta family had influenced President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet appointments and whether he believed that his appointment was made with this in mind. “There is this perception in the media, that people are alluding to the minister as a Gupta minister. Were you aware at any stage that the Guptas are said to have offered senior Cabinet positions,” said Mandela. Zwane defended his involvement in the matters of Optimum Coal’s sale, saying he had intervened on the matter and mediated a process between Glencore and Tegeta in the interests of saving jobs. “One of the problems I met with when I arrived here was that about 85,000 workers in the mine would possibly lose their jobs. That 85,000 had 3,000 who were urgent because the company was put under curators. I asked the meaning and was told the company was not capable (and) could not operate and the operators were Glencore,” he said. EFF MP Nazir Paulsen asked Zwane about his travels, amid reports that the Gutpas funded Zwane’s travels to India with his choir when he was still MEC in the Free State. Zwane did not deny the trip but said it was not his choir. However, he alluded to his gospel music career when he explained the trip. “I did go to India, Switzerland and Dubai. The details of my trips, as members would want to get, are on my answering papers and therefore subject to the courts. I request that we deal with them at that particular stage,” Zwane responded. Asked about the Vrede dairy farm, Zwane said this was his initiative when he was agriculture MEC in the Free State. He said the provincial legislature had approved the project and that he never initiated it in order to benefit personally.