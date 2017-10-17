National

Cape Town’s desalination plants to be working in the nick of time

17 October 2017 - 11:08 Aphiwe Deklerk and Farren Collins
Camps Bay, Cape Town iStock
Camps Bay, Cape Town iStock

Cape Town will have its first desalination plants working just weeks before the city’s dams are expected to dry up.

That is according to Xanthea Limberg, the City of Cape Town’s member of the mayoral committee for informal settlements‚ water and waste services, and energy.

"Monwabisi and Strandfontein [plants] are currently scheduled for February 2018‚ but we are exploring opportunities to implement earlier‚ once internal funding issues are resolved‚" Limberg told TimesLIVE.

Mayor Patricia de Lille told the media earlier this month that municipal water supply might run out in March next year‚ if current usage remained the same.

Chris Braybrooke, general manager at water solutions company Veolia‚ said that completion of tenders for the desalination plants‚ which first went public in August‚ should have taken place six months ago‚ and the city’s water problem was a "ticking time bomb".

"We were quite surprised that there was such a long wait for it to go out on formal tenders‚ and then they asked for instant solutions‚" said Braybrooke‚ whose company has built several desalination plants in SA, including the country’s largest one in Mossel Bay.

"But for this type of tender‚ this should have happened [at least] six months ago."

This problem was further compounded because maintenance on existing infrastructures was also lacking.

"We’re waiting for the time when citizens will run out of water‚" Braybrooke said. "It is a ticking time bomb and people are scrambling for solutions."

Limberg said there were initially 17 sites earmarked for desalination plants‚ but the number had since been reduced‚ after some of the sites were ruled out due to being located in coastal protected areas along the peninsula.

The city has recently come under fire for the way it has handled proposals to provide an alternative water supply — from drilling its aquifers and boreholes‚ to building desalination plants.

Tom Sanya, a senior lecturer and expert in water-sensitive urban design at the University of Cape Town‚ said that not enough was known about the possible environmental impact from aquifer tapping.

"It’s a very unstable area‚ and it’s possible that once you start tampering with the aquifer beyond a certain tapping point‚ it could activate earthquakes that are even worse than what we have had in the past‚" Sanya said.

MEC for Environmental Affairs in the Western Cape‚ Anton Bredell‚ warned that desalination would not come cheap‚ and that ratepayers would be forced to dig into their pockets to pay for the new technology.

"At the end of the day‚ water is going to be much more expensive. That’s a fact. We will know by how much after the tender process. It’s an argument of expensive water or no water‚" said Bredell.

Cape Town’s desalination plants: ‘Anywhere else you can think of?’

The city has issued tenders for eight desalination plants before it runs out of water — but a lot of its coastline is protected
National
6 days ago

Soldiers on streets: Patricia de Lille’s vision of Cape Town’s arid, dystopian tomorrow

The city has entered the first of three disaster management phases — water rationing, which will be followed by water collection
National
13 days ago

Western Cape is starting summer with only 25% of useable dam water

The province says it is doing everything in its power to address the drought crisis, but says it needs more help from the public and business to ...
National
14 days ago

