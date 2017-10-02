National

Western Cape is starting summer with only 25% of useable dam water

02 October 2017 - 16:55 Staff Writer
Voelvlei Dam during a severe drought in the Western Cape. Picture: ASHRAF HENDRICKS, GROUNDUP
Voelvlei Dam during a severe drought in the Western Cape. Picture: ASHRAF HENDRICKS, GROUNDUP

The average level for dams across the Western Cape this week is 35.88%. In the corresponding period last year‚ dam levels were at 62.2%.

The minister of Local Government‚ Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape‚ Anton Bredell‚ says the province is likely to enter the summer season with only about 25% useable water in their dams.

"This drought has been coming a long time. As a province we have been managing it in some localities since 2010. Three years of below-average rainfall have exacerbated the situation and despite proactive measures like the implementation of water restrictions and programmes to clear the Berg River of alien vegetation‚ the reality is we are faced with a dire situation."

Bredell says the province is implementing a number of augmentation projects and doing everything in its power and mandate to address the situation.

"Provincial augmentation measures include drilling of boreholes and refurbishment of existing waste water plants and desalination plants on the Garden Route. The reality, though, is that we need even more co-operation from all sectors of society. We need to all work together. That includes the three spheres of government as well as the public and business sector‚ if we hope to get through the summer with water left in our dams‚" says Bredell.

Theewaterskloof is currently at 27% (2016: 52%); Voëlvlei Dam is at 27% (2016: 69%); Clanwilliam Dam at 41% (2016: 99%) and Brandvlei Dam is at 33% (2016: 57%).

Cape Town addresses drought, climate change with SA’s first true green bond

SPONSORED | City now has only green bond in SA to be accredited by the Climate Bonds Initiative
4 days ago

LETTER: Tapping into water plans

About 61% of drinkable supply is used for agriculture and industry — most of that water should be recovered for use by humans
4 days ago

Drier trend puts deciduous fruit crops at risk

The Western Cape’s drought threatens to decimate the province’s once thriving agricultural sector
20 days ago

