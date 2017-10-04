Intermittent water supply‚ followed by having to collect water in buckets under the supervision of soldiers: this is Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s vision of the near future if the city’s dams run dry.

After meeting Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ De Lille outlined the city council’s disaster plan at a briefing on Wednesday.

Cape Town’s taps could run dry within five months if consumption is not reduced to required levels, she warned.

The drought-stricken city was banking on late winter rains to refill its dams and stave off water cuts, but rainfall has been disappointingly erratic.

With the winter rainy season effectively over, dam levels are still falling fast and water use remains high.

De Lille begged Capetonians to stave off a disaster by saving more water‚ warning that otherwise Day Zero — when dams are no longer usable — would arrive in March.

“As things stand now, if we all use the water left in our dams more sparingly — which as of Monday stands at 27.6% useable water — combined with other demand management measures which are under way, we can stretch out the number of days of water we have left in our dams to beyond March 2018,” De Lille said.

“Winter is over and we are in for a long, hot, dry summer period where we will see a rapid decline of our dam levels.

“If consumption is not reduced to the required levels of 500-million litres of collective usage per day [currently collective water use remains at 618-million litres per day], we are looking at about March 2018 when supply of municipal water would not be available. The day or month of this happening is, however, not as important as what we do now to avoid such a time,” she said.

Officials were working to avoid a disaster but it was vital to plan for the worst-case scenario‚ she said‚ revealing that the city council had activated the first of three disaster-management phases.

This would involve extreme reductions in water pressure to force down consumption.

"As water rationing is intensified‚ some areas will be affected for short periods of time. This will lead to intermittent‚ localised‚ temporary water supply disruptions‚" she said.

"The city cannot provide definitive timetables of the disruptions as the water systems must be managed flexibly to avoid damage to critical infrastructure‚" said De Lille‚ advising residents to store five litres of water as an emergency supply.

"Any zoned outages will likely occur during peak water usage times in the mornings and evenings. We are asking people to prepare for water supply to be disrupted for a short period of time.

"Critical services such as clinics and hospitals will be largely unaffected, and mitigation measures will be put in place if they experience intermittent water supply."