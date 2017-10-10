National

Cape Town’s desalination plants: ‘Anywhere else you can think of?’

10 October 2017 - 17:17 Dave Chambers
Cape Town. Picture: ISTOCK
Cape Town. Picture: ISTOCK

After issuing tenders for eight desalination plants‚ Cape Town has issued a final invitation to would-be suppliers: anywhere else you can think of?

The eight plants include three around the harbour and others in Hout Bay‚ Dido Valley‚ Strandfontein‚ Monwabisi and Harmony Park‚ Strand. The tenders ask bidders to build the plants‚ operate them for two years, then decommission them.

Now‚ in its efforts to head off "day zero" — when Cape Town runs out of water — the council has asked for bids to put up plants at "sites not currently under consideration", saying, "Ideally‚ the respective plants shall produce between 5-million and 15-million litres of potable water per day‚ but proposals with capacities in excess of 15-million litres per day shall be considered."

Large parts of the Cape Town’s coastline are off-limits for desalination plants, however, because they fall into protected areas or are surrounded by marine protected areas, which stretch north from Cape Point to the harbour.

Western Cape is starting summer with only 25% of useable dam water

The province says it is doing everything in its power to address the drought crisis, but says it needs more help from the public and business to ...
National
8 days ago

Soldiers on streets: Patricia de Lille’s vision of Cape Town’s arid, dystopian tomorrow

The city has entered the first of three disaster management phases — water rationing, which will be followed by water collection
National
6 days ago

LETTER: DA erred on property sale

Cape Town’s DA councillors should be punished for voting to dispose of the city’s trophy property in Clifton
Opinion
12 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
System to award mining rights can facilitate ...
National
2.
Cape Town’s desalination plants: ‘Anywhere else ...
National
3.
Health department had no professional criteria ...
National / Health
4.
SARS collects just over R1bn in offshore amnesty ...
National

Related Articles

Soldiers on streets: Patricia de Lille’s vision of Cape Town’s arid, dystopian ...
National

Western Cape is starting summer with only 25% of useable dam water
National

TOM EATON: Fears for Camps Bay as middle class horror looms
Lifestyle

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.