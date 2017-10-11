SARS ‘satisfied’ with R1bn raised so far in asset amnesty

It is unclear whether the SVDP, which was announced in former finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s February 2015 budget speech, has brought in as many applications as was hoped for.

Sources close to the process had earlier said the Treasury was expecting as much as R40bn in offshore assets to be disclosed, raising as much as R4bn in additional revenue, providing a boost at a time when government revenue is falling short of budget targets.

The programme aimed to encourage taxpayers with undisclosed offshore assets to regularise these with the tax authorities, as well as the foreign exchange authorities.

They had to pay a levy to the Reserve Bank and a tax penalty equivalent to a sizeable percentage of the value of the foreign assets.

It was offered before the international agreement on automatic exchange of information between tax authorities came into effect in September.

The incentive was that those who did not apply could face the prospect of their foreign assets coming to light anyway, prompting much more severe penalties from the tax authority.

However, tax experts had earlier said many taxpayers who might have applied had elected to take their chances because the SVDP was structured in a way that acted as a disincentive.

Norton Rose Fulbright tax partner Andrew Wellsted said recently the process could have achieved much more, but many taxpayers were uncomfortable with the full disclosure it required of how the money was taken offshore and who was involved. The levies — which were as much as 15%-35% of the value of the assets — were a disincentive as well, he said.

"The collected revenue thus far provides a boost to SARS’ revenue purse in a difficult economic period and will assist the country in its socioeconomic development to take the country forward," SARS said.

