Gross value of foreign assets disclosed is R35bn, Malusi Gigaba says

Under a special voluntary disclosure programme, 2,002 applications by taxpayers have been received

19 September 2017 - 16:57 Linda Ensor
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
A total of 2,002 applications were filed under the special voluntary disclosure programme, with the gross value of foreign assets declared being R35bn, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday.

The gross value of foreign assets declared was based on the 40% inclusion rate provided for in the programme, which closed on August 31 Gigaba said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA deputy finance spokesperson Alf Lees that the values of the individual declarations ranged from zero to R1.4bn.

"We note that some taxpayers have disclosed 100% of the value of foreign assets on the application forms as opposed to only 40%. SARS is verifying the information submitted and will only be in a position to finalise this value once all applications have been verified," the minister said.

Of the 2,002 applications received, 305 had been processed, resulting in 280 special voluntary disclosure programme agreements being concluded, with tax liabilities totalling R1bn, of which R822m has been collected to date.

"Based on taxpayers’ own declarations, an additional amount of about R4bn is potentially collectable; however, we are in the process of verifying the correctness of the declarations," Gigaba said.

