Zwane faces rebellion from within his department

The attack, insiders allege, was motivated by his resistance to the reshuffle.

Sources in various unions and in the department allege that there is an "atmosphere of fear and intimidation" in the department of Mineral Resources.

An insider with intimate knowledge of the case has alleged that another regional manager, Aubrey Tshivhandekano, who was also an applicant in the matter was placed on precautionary suspension over allegations of "frequent absenteeism". The suspension was lifted three days later after he provided details of his whereabouts on dates — including weekends — highlighted as when he was allegedly "absent from work". Claims are that he was then again suspended for accessing the department's operating system, Samrad — another allegation described as spurious.

The department did not respond to questions by the Business Day submitted last Wednesday.

In an affidavit submitted to the labour court on the broader review of the decision to re-assign the regional managers, Tshivhandekano alleges that attempts to engage with the department over the redeployment was met with a "hostile response".

"We were in no uncertain terms informed that in the event we are not in agreement with the decision, we either have to brace ourselves for a possible dismissal, alternatively find ourselves alternative employment," he said.

The officials argue that the move, made unilaterally without consultation and without good reason, would impact on their families and would have negative financial implications on the department.