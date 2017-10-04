Delegates at the Jo’burg Indaba mining conference have called for a new mineral resources minister.

The delegates‚ from companies such as Anglo American‚ Harmony Gold‚ Sibanye Gold‚ audit firms PwC and KPMG, and financial services groups and JP Morgan and Standard Bank‚ cast their votes electronically ahead of the conference.

In answer to the question about the one thing they wanted the ANC-led government to do for mining: 41% called for a new minister; 26.6% called for the scrapping of the Mining Charter; and 4.1% called for the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Bill to be passed.

Other voting options included:

• Make industry pay for legacies

• Renegotiate the Charter

• Please love us!

The vote comes amid a protracted standoff between Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and mining companies over the Mining Charter‚ which the industry says threatens their survival.