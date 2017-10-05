We will have to eyeball each other, says Chamber of Mines president Mxolisi Mgojo

The enormously damaging changes to the Mining Charter that Zwane introduced in June, along with pending amendments to the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, which have been a work in progress for five years, coupled with rampant corruption in the government, political uncertainty, and the difficulty of doing business in SA, have made the country a no-go zone for some investors.

Confirming anecdotal stories from executives travelling abroad to raise funds, Jamie Horvat, the manager of M&G Global Basics Fund in London, was blunt when asked during a panel discussion about where SA fitted into the fund’s investment focus.

"Unfortunately SA is pretty much a no-go zone for us," Horvat said, pointing out equity was the highest risk capital an investor could put into a company.

"When we see governments that don’t have long-term sound economic plans, a fair and just regulatory environment, with protection of property rights, it’s a big concern for us," Horvat said.

The chamber, whose members account for 90% of SA’s annual mineral output, has defended its boycott of the conference gala dinner where Zwane spoke, with CE Roger Baxter saying the chamber’s members had lost all confidence in Zwane, who had unresolved corruption allegations hanging over him and dubious dealings linked to the controversial Gupta family, who have used their connections to President Jacob Zuma to extract enormous financial benefit from state-owned enterprises under dubious circumstances.