Let’s talk, Zweli Mkhize tells miners — while Sipho Pityana says what he really thinks of Zwane

Pityana has previously torn into President Jacob Zuma, calling him corrupt and demanding he be prosecuted.

Zwane has been closely linked to the Gupta family — which, it has been revealed in the thousands of e-mails that have been leaked, has benefited financially from corrupt dealings with the upper echelons of the government and state-owned enterprises.

Giving a keynote speech at the opening of the two-day Jo’burg Indaba mining conference in Johannesburg, Mkhize, who is one of the contenders for the ANC presidency at the party’s December elective conference, stressed that the transformation, ownership and procurement objectives of the controversial third charter were all principles the ANC supported.

He said the ANC was willing to facilitate talks between Zwane, his department and the chamber, urging the parties to resolve their problems out of court.

Whether those discussions will succeed is debatable, given the complete breakdown in trust between the chamber and Zwane — as evidenced by extraordinary comments from the industry body’s CEO, Roger Baxter, at an Australian mining conference in September. He said the sector had lost confidence in the minister, who had unresolved corruption allegations hanging over him.

Roger Baxter said there would be no direct talking to Zwane.