Let’s talk, Zweli Mkhize tells miners — while Sipho Pityana says what he really thinks of Zwane
The ANC is aware of the mining industry’s reservations about Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, but it wants both sides to talk to resolve the impasse around the Mining Charter and other issues dogging relations, says the party’s treasurer-general, Zweli Mkhize.
The sentiment of the majority of miners towards Zwane was summed up by Sipho Pityana, the outspoken chairman of AngloGold Ashanti, who backed the hard line taken by the Chamber of Mines towards Zwane, saying it no longer had confidence in him and was taking him to court to settle the dispute around the now-suspended third iteration of the charter.
Pityana said: "The president has appointed a crook and a joker. Zwane is not committed to the industry. All he wants to do is loot, steal and undermine the industry. I fully endorse that the chamber stays away from that crook."
Pityana has previously torn into President Jacob Zuma, calling him corrupt and demanding he be prosecuted.
Zwane has been closely linked to the Gupta family — which, it has been revealed in the thousands of e-mails that have been leaked, has benefited financially from corrupt dealings with the upper echelons of the government and state-owned enterprises.
Giving a keynote speech at the opening of the two-day Jo’burg Indaba mining conference in Johannesburg, Mkhize, who is one of the contenders for the ANC presidency at the party’s December elective conference, stressed that the transformation, ownership and procurement objectives of the controversial third charter were all principles the ANC supported.
He said the ANC was willing to facilitate talks between Zwane, his department and the chamber, urging the parties to resolve their problems out of court.
Whether those discussions will succeed is debatable, given the complete breakdown in trust between the chamber and Zwane — as evidenced by extraordinary comments from the industry body’s CEO, Roger Baxter, at an Australian mining conference in September. He said the sector had lost confidence in the minister, who had unresolved corruption allegations hanging over him.
Roger Baxter said there would be no direct talking to Zwane.
"We will do our talking to the minister through the courts. We don’t think he negotiated in a manner conducive to the national interest," he said referring to the talks to draw up the third charter.
The chamber boycotted the gala dinner because Zwane was addressing it, provoking criticism from conference chairman Bernard Swanepoel, who said the chamber had to stop behaving immaturely and confront Zwane in front of a local audience instead of attacking him overseas.
Pressed on this matter during an interview, Mkhize said the industry had to put aside its feelings about Zwane and begin talking, and leave the minister to the ANC.
He said the chamber had already approached the ANC’s leadership to complain about the charter and the lack of consultation with the industry in formulating the charter, which ramped up black ownership of mining companies to 30% from 26% within 12 months, included a 1% deduction from the revenue line to pay empowerment partners, and imposed more onerous procurement obligations.
"At the time when the matter was tabled with us, it was not that the chamber did not want to negotiate because it did not trust Zwane. That issue was raised, however. When we parted with them we said we’d encourage them to go back into a negotiated process. They didn’t object and said they were willing to do that," Mkhize said.
"It’s not a personal issue. It’s an institutional matter we are dealing with. Yes, all the issues the chamber has raised we would note and we’ll have to deal with and discuss them internally. The approach we are taking and recommending, however, is the need to negotiate.
"The matter is in court, but the way to deal with it is still to get the matter negotiated. The chamber has raised a lot of issues that the ANC will have to look at, on their personal views about the minister. We will deal with those internally as the ANC," he said.
The ANC wanted a commission to investigate all allegations of corruption against its members, but the legal framework was taking time to define, he said, unable to say when exactly the probe of its members would begin.
Zwane said at the event’s gala dinner on Tuesday night that he would in the next week or two personally invite the Chamber of Mines to a broad discussion about issues in the mining industry, including the charter.
Zwane said the speed of implementation of requirements in the charter could be a point of discussion as the chamber’s judicial review of the document heads to a full bench of judges in early December.
