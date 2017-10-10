Johannesburg has emerged as the most popular destination city in Africa in 2016‚ followed by Cape Town in second place‚ according to the annual Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index. Durban placed sixth on the list.

Johannesburg welcomed 4.57-million international overnight visitors in 2016 — a 24% increase on the previous year’s 3.69-million visitors.

Cape Town rose from third place in 2015 to become the second-most popular African destination city in 2016 with 1.52-million visitors.

Lagos (1.04-million)‚ Casablanca (961,694)‚ and Cairo (820,959) rounded out the top five African cities‚ while Durban remained in sixth place‚ attracting 758,057 international overnight visitors.

Johannesburg also topped the rankings in Africa in terms of international visitor expenditure‚ with travellers spending $2.56bn in 2016.

Shopping accounted for the largest percentage of visitor spend‚ followed by accommodation and dining out.

"The city of gold has shown the highest year-on-year growth in visitor numbers of all the African cities ranked in the 2016 index‚ illustrating that its mix of shopping‚ iconic attractions and tourism offerings is clearly hitting the mark with international travellers‚" said Anton van der Merwe‚ head of market development at Mastercard SA.

"Significantly‚ Joburg also reported a 4% increase in international expenditure from 2015 — much greater than SA’s GDP growth of 0.3% in 2016. This indicates that Johannesburg is well positioned to be an engine of broad economic growth for the country."

Jozi’s attractions for visitors was highlighted by CNN Travel last week‚ in an article headlined Johannesburg Gaining on its Stunner of a Sibling City, saying while it could not compare with the natural beauty of Cape Town‚ it was capitalising on its urban energy and redeveloping neglected city areas into lifestyle destinations with streetlife and sidewalk restaurants‚ "creating a new life outside of the high walls that surround many suburban homes and shopping complexes".