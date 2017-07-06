ANC loses patience with Reserve Bank’s quirky ownership structure

The shareholder structure is a legacy of the central bank’s founding in 1921 and is typical of a bygone era when such institutions often started out as private companies. The Bank of England (BoE), for example, was only nationalised in 1946. While central banks from Switzerland to Japan retain private investors, they have long lost control of such institutions.

SA was "still sticking to the framework of the 1920s", the ANC’s economic transformation head, Enoch Godongwana, told reporters in Johannesburg.

No shoes

The Reserve Bank’s private ownership has come under fire from trade unions from time to time over the past decade, as well as from some shareholders. One owner, who regularly disrupted annual general meetings (AGMs) and once wore traditional German lederhosen and no shoes to a gathering, demanded nationalisation and a portion of the bank’s reserves. Those currently stand at $47.3bn.

The private ownership "is an anomaly", Rashaad Tayob, a portfolio manager at Abax Investments in Cape Town, said by phone. "If they just got it out of the way next week, then the central bank will be owned by the government like every other central bank in the world, and that would remove a potential negative that people can use to question the integrity of the central bank."

The Reserve Bank has 2-million issued shares that are bought and sold on an over-the-counter trading and transfer facility after it delisted from the JSE in 2002. In the six months to end-June the central bank’s stock sold at between R1.50 and R12 each, according to its website.