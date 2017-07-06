EDITORIAL: No cakewalk for Zuma allies

The ANC’s national policy conference, which ended on Wednesday, has shown that the 105-year-old organisation still possesses much resilience.

Since Jacob Zuma took his place at the head of the organisation in 2007, the ANC has buckled under the weight of corruption and patronage, that although present before his tenure, became entrenched in the party.

However, the policy conference showed that while decay is the general trend, the fight to save the ANC from itself is still on. Zuma’s opponents – many of whom were previously senior and influential leaders, such as Pravin Gordhan, Joel Netshitenzhe and Enoch Godongwana – have not given up in their quest to redeem the ANC and set it back on track.

A critically important part of setting things right is arresting the reckless and populist stance Zuma allies have begun to take on economic policy. Since coming into government, the ANC has consistently valued the importance of private investment as an engine of growth. Policies have been balanced between redistribution and transformation on the one hand and the need for investment on the other.

In recent months, this approach has been jettisoned in favour of tilting towards bigger and better elite redistribution at the expense of economic growth.

The policy conference, it seems, deadlocked on many of these economic policy issues. The expropriation of land without compensation was not won and the new Mining Charter was not endorsed.

Discussion on the Reserve Bank also did not go nearly as far as it had in the weeks leading up to the conference, where it had begun to be suggested that inflation targeting should be abandoned. Instead, the discussion focused on the private shareholding of the Bank, with agreement reached that this should be ended and all shares should be held by the government.

For those wanting to disrupt macroeconomic stability and shake up the policy framework around monetary and fiscal policy, the draft resolution on the Bank is an empty victory. Assuming this change in the Bank’s ownership can be easily done, a change in the shareholding will have a negligible effect on monetary policy.

Private shareholders appoint seven of the board’s 15 directors. They have no ability to influence policy or even the interpretation and implementation of the policy framework and mechanisms. They cannot get rich as their annual holdings and dividends are restricted to R200,000.

Their only possible opportunity to cash in would be if their shares were to be "nationalised" or bought by the government, something some of the larger private shareholders have been advocating for years. In such a scenario, where there is only one buyer, they would be able to name their price.

As an alternative, the government could expropriate the privately owned shares and ask the courts to determine a price that is just and equitable. If that were to be done, one could expect the private shareholders to argue that they are entitled to a share of the Bank’s reserves.

In this regard, the ANC resolution has exposed the Bank to a genuine financial risk. What the resolution has not done is provide the government with any more influence or control over the Bank than it already had in the first place.

The policy positions that emerged from the conference are only drafts to be discussed and agreed at the December elective conference. A lot can change between now and then.

Right now, the most important takeaway of the past six days is not what emerged on the policy front; it is much more about the relative strength of the ANC’s factions. And the conclusion there is that Zuma and his allies don’t have December in the bag just yet.