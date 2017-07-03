Tom Moyane, Malusi Gigaba present united front as tax season start
South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba presented a united front on Monday as the 2017 tax-filing season got under way.
They called for South Africans to pay their taxes to boost business and consumer confidence and guide SA out of the recession.
Speaking at the SARS head office in Orlando East, Moyane said that since tax season officially opened on July 1, more than 50,000 people had already filed their taxes.
He emphasised that 90% of the government’s revenue came from SARS. "Without a comprehensive tax season, the future of our country is at stake," said Moyane.
SARS had factored in that most economists and institutions had lowered their growth forecasts "to far below 1%", Moyane said.
Gigaba said SARS continued to be an "efficient and responsible institution".
South Africans paying their taxes had an enormous impact in affirming SA’s sovereignty. "A government that cannot rely on its own resources, and the resourcefulness of its own people to finance economic development, to finance our own democracy, cannot stand proud among the other nations of the world and claim sovereignty."
Taxes were an important component in lifting business and consumer confidence, Gigaba said.
Even in difficult economic conditions, SARS had collected taxes in excess of R1-trillion, he said.
"We’re in a difficult economic environment at present but the target we have set exceeds the target from last year … to achieve that target, we need the economy to be kicking."
Gigaba also touched on Treasury’s action plan, which will be released after the ANC policy conference, "with timelines to implement certain structural reforms in the economy in order to boost business confidence so that we can get the economy reignited".
The relationship between SARS and Treasury when Pravin Gordhan was finance minister was a fractious one.
Among other issues, Gordhan frequently complained that SARS was not adequately accountable to Treasury.
Before his abrupt removal from office, he was planning to introduce regulations that would require SARS to supply the Treasury with information under the Value-Added Tax Act and Income Tax Act.
