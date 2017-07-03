Tom Moyane, Malusi Gigaba present united front as tax season start

South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba presented a united front on Monday as the 2017 tax-filing season got under way.

They called for South Africans to pay their taxes to boost business and consumer confidence and guide SA out of the recession.

Speaking at the SARS head office in Orlando East, Moyane said that since tax season officially opened on July 1, more than 50,000 people had already filed their taxes.

He emphasised that 90% of the government’s revenue came from SARS. "Without a comprehensive tax season, the future of our country is at stake," said Moyane.

SARS had factored in that most economists and institutions had lowered their growth forecasts "to far below 1%", Moyane said.

Gigaba said SARS continued to be an "efficient and responsible institution".