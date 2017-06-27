Zuma proclamation about investigation into SABC expected soon
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expecting President Jacob Zuma to issue a proclamation regarding its investigation by the end of June, after which it will be able to start investigating.
SIU head advocate Lekhoa Mothibi told Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday that five areas of focus have been identified.
The investigation would cover the procurement and contracting of goods, works and services by or on behalf of the SABC; and payments; and related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the public broadcaster.
The SIU would also look at maladministration in the affairs of the SABC, such as any undisclosed or unauthorised interests certain members of the SABC personnel may have had with regard to contracts, suppliers or service providers who bid for work, or did business with the SABC, or had contracts awarded; and improper or unlawful conduct by SABC personnel, contractors, suppliers or service providers.
Scopa met with the SABC interim board, the SIU and Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo in Johannesburg for an update on the investigations, which will include a probe into the bonus paid to former chief operating officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, and others.
It emerged last year that Motsoeneng was paid R11m for negotiating the deal with MultiChoice. The controversial R533m deal gave the private broadcaster access to the SABC’s entire archive.
The SABC has recorded staggering losses in recent years and is forecasting a loss of R1.1bn for the 2016-17 financial year.
