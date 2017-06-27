Zuma proclamation about investigation into SABC expected soon

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expecting President Jacob Zuma to issue a proclamation regarding its investigation by the end of June, after which it will be able to start investigating.

SIU head advocate Lekhoa Mothibi told Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday that five areas of focus have been identified.

The investigation would cover the procurement and contracting of goods, works and services by or on behalf of the SABC; and payments; and related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the public broadcaster.