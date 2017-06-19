MK veterans say ‘tried and tested’ Dlamini-Zuma is their choice for ANC leader
The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association has pronounced on who should take the reins of the ANC’s next top six leadership, and reaffirmed its support for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the next leader of the ANC.
The association’s president, Kebby Maphatsoe, said it yet again threw its weight behind Dlamini-Zuma, as he addressed the media for the first after electing new leadership.
Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza is the association’s preferred deputy president of the ANC‚ with Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa as national chairperson‚ Free State premier Ace Magashule as secretary-general‚ current deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte to remain in her position and International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to be the next treasurer-general.
The ANC is scheduled to hold its elective conference in December.
"We believe that the former chairperson of the AU (African Union) and minister in various capacities‚ cadre Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be suitable as the future president of the ANC. Cadre Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is a tried and tested member of the ANC who served the ANC in various capacities and excelled wherever she was deployed‚" said Maphatsoe.
When asked about the dropping of Police Minister Fikile Mbalula as the party’s second secretary-general Maphatsoe denied ever backing Mbalula to be in the top six.
However‚ he said Mbalula was a credible leader and had leadership qualities.
Last week Mbalula threw his weight behind Gauteng premier David Makhura to be the party’s secretary-general. Mbalula also tweeted that Magashule was a "definite no-no" and would further tear the ANC apart.
Hours before the association made resolutions on its preferred candidates last week‚ Maphatsoe said he was confident that ANC branches would elect Dlamini-Zuma as ANC president.
"Branches of the ANC are the ones who are going to decide who becomes president of the ANC. We respect comrade Cyril Ramaphosa as one of the leaders of the ANC‚ but our preference has always been comrade Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma succeeding [President Jacob Zuma]‚" Maphatsoe said at the time.
Please login or register to comment.