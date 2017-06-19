MK veterans say ‘tried and tested’ Dlamini-Zuma is their choice for ANC leader

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association has pronounced on who should take the reins of the ANC’s next top six leadership, and reaffirmed its support for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the next leader of the ANC.

The association’s president, Kebby Maphatsoe, said it yet again threw its weight behind Dlamini-Zuma, as he addressed the media for the first after electing new leadership.

Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza is the association’s preferred deputy president of the ANC‚ with Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa as national chairperson‚ Free State premier Ace Magashule as secretary-general‚ current deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte to remain in her position and International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to be the next treasurer-general.

The ANC is scheduled to hold its elective conference in December.