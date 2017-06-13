Politics

ANC Youth League backs Dlamini-Zuma

13 June 2017 - 14:41 Claudi Mailovich
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The ANC Youth League has officially announced that Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma be the next president of the ANC. The announcement followed a meeting of the structure’s national executive committee at the weekend.

The youth league is the third ANC structure to support Dlamini-Zuma as the next ANC president at the party’s national conference in December. The youth league follows the Women’s League and the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) pronouncements on Dlamini-Zuma as their top candidate.

Union federation Cosatu, an alliance partner, has thrown their support behind the party’s deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Njabulo Nzuza, secretary-general of the youth league, announced its slate of candidates on Tuesday, which would see the top six growing to the top seven leaders in the party.

ANC Mpumalanga chairman, David Mabuza, is the league’s choice for deputy president. Ace Magashule, ANC chairman in the Free State is endorsed as secretary-general, while Nathi Mthethwa is supported as national chairman.

The youth league said Jessie Duarte, who currently holds the position of the deputy secretary-general, and Fikile Mbalula, a member of the national executive committee and Police Minister, would take up the positions of the first and second deputy secretaries-general.

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is the league’s choice for treasurer general.

Nzuza made it clear that the leader they support as president must be committed to radical economic transformation, elaborating that this includes a candidate who supports, among other things, land expropriation without compensation.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Maimane offers Zille a ‘political solution’
Politics
2.
How Gigaba broke the rules to give the Guptas ...
Politics
3.
HELEN ZILLE: 'I apologise for my offensive public ...
Politics
4.
WATCH: Maimane announces that Zille has agreed to ...
Politics
5.
DA standoff ends as Helen Zille apologises ...
Politics

Related Articles

Cosatu delays meeting with ANC at 11th hour
National / Labour

Vets throw their weight behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Politics

Rise of African dynasties a sign of dysfunction
World / Africa

Zuma calls for stop to public spats within the ANC
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.