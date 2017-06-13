ANC Youth League backs Dlamini-Zuma

The ANC Youth League has officially announced that Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma be the next president of the ANC. The announcement followed a meeting of the structure’s national executive committee at the weekend.

The youth league is the third ANC structure to support Dlamini-Zuma as the next ANC president at the party’s national conference in December. The youth league follows the Women’s League and the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) pronouncements on Dlamini-Zuma as their top candidate.

Union federation Cosatu, an alliance partner, has thrown their support behind the party’s deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Njabulo Nzuza, secretary-general of the youth league, announced its slate of candidates on Tuesday, which would see the top six growing to the top seven leaders in the party.

ANC Mpumalanga chairman, David Mabuza, is the league’s choice for deputy president. Ace Magashule, ANC chairman in the Free State is endorsed as secretary-general, while Nathi Mthethwa is supported as national chairman.

The youth league said Jessie Duarte, who currently holds the position of the deputy secretary-general, and Fikile Mbalula, a member of the national executive committee and Police Minister, would take up the positions of the first and second deputy secretaries-general.

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is the league’s choice for treasurer general.

Nzuza made it clear that the leader they support as president must be committed to radical economic transformation, elaborating that this includes a candidate who supports, among other things, land expropriation without compensation.