The ANC Youth League has named its top leadership preference for the ruling party’s elective conference.

Following a two-day national executive committee meeting‚ Njabulo Nzuza‚ the league’s secretary-general‚ said on Tuesday that the league wanted leadership that would implement radical economic transformation.

That meant people who would pursue expropriation of land without compensation; provide free and quality education; strengthen and improve the quality of public healthcare, and build a state bank.

The youth league put the following names forward: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as president; David Mabuza as deputy president; Ace Magashule as secretary-general; Nathi Mthethwa as the national chairperson; deputy secretary-general for monitoring and evaluation‚ Jessie Duarte; deputy secretary-general for organising and campaigns Fikile Mbalula; and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane as treasurer-general.