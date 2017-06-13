ANC Youth League names top leadership choices to drive transformation agenda
The ANC Youth League has named its top leadership preference for the ruling party’s elective conference.
Following a two-day national executive committee meeting‚ Njabulo Nzuza‚ the league’s secretary-general‚ said on Tuesday that the league wanted leadership that would implement radical economic transformation.
That meant people who would pursue expropriation of land without compensation; provide free and quality education; strengthen and improve the quality of public healthcare, and build a state bank.
The youth league put the following names forward: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as president; David Mabuza as deputy president; Ace Magashule as secretary-general; Nathi Mthethwa as the national chairperson; deputy secretary-general for monitoring and evaluation‚ Jessie Duarte; deputy secretary-general for organising and campaigns Fikile Mbalula; and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane as treasurer-general.
Nzuza said the league was of the view that there was a need to have two deputy secretaries general to deal with issues of monitoring‚ evaluation and campaigns.
He said the youth league would release its own critique of the ANC discussion documents‚ asserting youth interest as part of its contribution to the national policy conference.
The league also wants the ANC to look beyond the credentials of "going to exile" when electing leadership and consider leaders with a good track record produced post-1994.
