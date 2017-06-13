Politics

ANC Youth League names top leadership choices to drive transformation agenda

13 June 2017 - 18:20 Staff Writer
Njabulo Nzuza. Picture: SOWETAN
Njabulo Nzuza. Picture: SOWETAN

The ANC Youth League has named its top leadership preference for the ruling party’s elective conference.

Following a two-day national executive committee meeting‚ Njabulo Nzuza‚ the league’s secretary-general‚ said on Tuesday that the league wanted leadership that would implement radical economic transformation.

That meant people who would pursue expropriation of land without compensation; provide free and quality education; strengthen and improve the quality of public healthcare, and build a state bank.

The youth league put the following names forward: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as president; David Mabuza as deputy president; Ace Magashule as secretary-general; Nathi Mthethwa as the national chairperson; deputy secretary-general for monitoring and evaluation‚ Jessie Duarte; deputy secretary-general for organising and campaigns Fikile Mbalula; and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane as treasurer-general.

Nzuza said the league was of the view that there was a need to have two deputy secretaries general to deal with issues of monitoring‚ evaluation and campaigns.

He said the youth league would release its own critique of the ANC discussion documents‚ asserting youth interest as part of its contribution to the national policy conference.

The league also wants the ANC to look beyond the credentials of "going to exile" when electing leadership and consider leaders with a good track record produced post-1994.

Zuma’s backers promise to ‘boo Ramaphosa back’

Faction vows to destabilise Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s unofficial campaign after Zuma was humiliated at Workers’ Day rally
Politics
1 month ago

Leadership, not ideology, is behind provincial tension in ANC, says Sylvia Lucas

Northern Cape premier believes the party will unite after the weekend election despite the bitter fight with the provincial secretary
Politics
1 month ago

ANCYL told to apologise for disrupting Kathrada service or face legal action

Lawyers for the Active Citizens Movement have given the ANC Youth League until Saturday to say sorry for booing Pravin Gordhan and Zweli Mkhize at ...
National
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Maimane offers Zille a ‘political solution’
Politics
2.
The Gupta dominoes are tumbling fast
Politics
3.
How Gigaba broke the rules to give the Guptas ...
Politics
4.
HELEN ZILLE: 'I apologise for my offensive public ...
Politics
5.
Gigaba admits he signed off on early citizenship ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.