Operate within the law, MEC warns city council

Councillors of the DA, the EFF, the Freedom Front Plus and the Inkatha Freedom Party boycotted Wednesday’s meeting.

If the council does not pass the budget by July 1, it could be placed under administration.

The ANC with its 38 councillors represents only 50% of the council.

Holenstein was removed after one coalition councillor voted with the ANC in a secret ballot to give the no-confidence motion the necessary 39 votes.

Mashatile’s office said in a statement on Wednesday the MEC took a "dim view" of the failure to elect a mayor.

"The MEC has since the last local government elections nudged all parties to place the interests of the community of Mogale City above their narrow political ones," Mashatile’s spokesman, Mogomotsi Mogodiri, said. He said Mashatile and the department had "consistently" provided support to ensure stability and the MEC was doing everything in his power to return the municipality to normalcy.

"It is within this spirit that he will be meeting, within days, all political parties represented in the Mogale City council to direct them to urgently convene to elect a new mayor as part of ensuring the municipality’s compliance with relevant local government legislative prescriptions," Mogodiri said.

Mashatile would in the meantime continue providing support to the municipality while monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, DA councillors have undergone voluntary lie detector tests to establish the identity of the councillor who gave the odd vote to the ANC that saw Holenstein ousted.

The ANC, including Mashatile, has been accused of running a destabilisation campaign to ensure that the municipality goes back to ANC rule.