National

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Operate within the law, MEC warns city council

15 June 2017 - 05:59 Claudi Mailovich
Paul Mashatile. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Image: Paul Mashatile. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Paul Mashatile is considering placing Mogale City Local Municipality under administration if it fails to comply with local governance legislation.

The municipality on the West Rand has been bedevilled by months of political turmoil between the coalition government and the ANC.

Mogale City has had no mayor for more than seven days after a motion of no confidence in Michael Holenstein was carried by a single vote last week.

The council also failed to adopt its budget and integrated development plan for a third time on Wednesday.

A council meeting to elect a new mayor failed to obtain a quorum and was adjourned to June 28.

Mogale City councillors boycott mayoral vote meeting as budget deadline nears

The municipality is already in breach of the Municipal Financial Management Act, and administration looms if the budget is not passed by July 1
Politics
21 hours ago

Councillors of the DA, the EFF, the Freedom Front Plus and the Inkatha Freedom Party boycotted Wednesday’s meeting.

If the council does not pass the budget by July 1, it could be placed under administration.

The ANC with its 38 councillors represents only 50% of the council.

Holenstein was removed after one coalition councillor voted with the ANC in a secret ballot to give the no-confidence motion the necessary 39 votes.

Mashatile’s office said in a statement on Wednesday the MEC took a "dim view" of the failure to elect a mayor.

"The MEC has since the last local government elections nudged all parties to place the interests of the community of Mogale City above their narrow political ones," Mashatile’s spokesman, Mogomotsi Mogodiri, said. He said Mashatile and the department had "consistently" provided support to ensure stability and the MEC was doing everything in his power to return the municipality to normalcy.

"It is within this spirit that he will be meeting, within days, all political parties represented in the Mogale City council to direct them to urgently convene to elect a new mayor as part of ensuring the municipality’s compliance with relevant local government legislative prescriptions," Mogodiri said.

Mashatile would in the meantime continue providing support to the municipality while monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, DA councillors have undergone voluntary lie detector tests to establish the identity of the councillor who gave the odd vote to the ANC that saw Holenstein ousted.

The ANC, including Mashatile, has been accused of running a destabilisation campaign to ensure that the municipality goes back to ANC rule.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Forensic anthropologists track down remains of ...
National
2.
Operate within the law, MEC warns city council
National
3.
Value of officials’ gifts contravening code of ...
National
4.
Basic education department in move to give ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Mogale City needs a new mayor after it got rid of the DA one
Politics

Mogale City: a town in limbo
Features

DA mayor removed in motion of no confidence
Politics

Coalition doubts as Mogale City misses deadline
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.