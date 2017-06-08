Mogale City is a town in limbo

Gauteng MEC of co-operative governance & traditional affairs Paul Mashatile met the parties, and reversed the decision to vote out Lipudi and Dube, stating that the meeting had been illegal. A municipal manager was finally appointed by the council at the end of January, after the municipality had not had an accounting officer for a month.

On Tuesday last week, the young coalition faced its own crucial test. The ANC had tabled a motion of no confidence in Holenstein. It was the first item on the agenda for the council meeting, with the more crucial budget vote and integrated development plan placed lower down.

A 10-hour council meeting and an eight-hour debate later, the meeting was adjourned with no votes cast.

The following day, the coalition and the EFF urged the speaker to call an urgent council meeting, but, according to mayoral spokesman Gregory Dalton, he was out of the province.

In not passing the budget and integrated development plan, the council was noncompliant with the Municipal Finance Management Act, leaving Mogale City in the hands of the very man the coalition partners accused of being complicit in a destabilisation campaign run by the ANC: Mashatile.

Petty political games have trumped good governance in a municipality that voted for parties to govern together.

Last week, an emotional Dalton decried the fact that the coalition had not been given even a year to prove that it could govern.

On Wednesday it was official. Councillors on stage counted the votes with worried faces. As minutes ticked by, it became clear that one of the coalition’s own councillors had voted against Holenstein and with the ANC.

The question was who, as the ANC needed just one of the multiparty government’s councillors to swing his or her vote to succeed. The IFP in Gauteng is openly blaming the DA, as it says the other coalition and voting partners voted in specific coloured pens, so it was possible to track their votes. The DA councillors, according to IFP provincial secretary Alco Ngobese, voted with a mix of pens.

This has heightened tension between the partners, but the DA’s West Rand constituency head, Alan Fuchs, says this is not the time to point fingers. A thorough evaluation and investigation will be undertaken, he says.

However, trust in the small municipality has taken a knock.

The budget and the integrated development plan have now not been passed for a second time. If these have still not been passed by July 1, Mogale City could be put under administration. What makes matters worse is that the municipality also has no mayor, as the council meeting adjourned before a new mayor could be nominated and voted for.

Councillors, seemingly in shock, packed their bags and left, while EFF supporters protested in front of the hall.

For the moment, the coalition has lost its executive hold, and it remains to be seen if it will retain its mayoral seat. If not, the ANC will have control of the municipality once again.

Prof Somadoda Fikeni, a political analyst at Unisa, says coalition governments in the hung councils that spend more time on fighting than on service delivery continue to do so at their own peril.

He says an example of the consequences lies in Nquthu in KwaZulu Natal, one of the original 27 hung councils. Nquthu had failed for months to sit and appoint a mayor, and service delivery subsequently stalled. During the recent by-election, most residents voted for the IFP, relieving the municipality of the instability caused by the hung council.

Fikeni says that even if voters don’t believe a party should have the majority, they could end up voting for it as a majority if nothing else is functioning.