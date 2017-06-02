Coalition doubts as Mogale City misses deadline

Councillors from the coalition partners and the EFF on Wednesday requested an urgent council meeting, but speaker Patrick Lipudi, who would have to call the meeting, was not in the province, said mayoral spokesman Gregory Dalton. The meeting did not take place and the council was officially non-compliant on Thursday.

Mayor Michael Holenstein wrote to Mashatile, the council and the Treasury on Thursday, asking for an extension, Dalton said. The budget and development plan had to be passed by the end of May, as the plan still had to go through 21 days of public consultation.

The speaker indicated at the meeting on Tuesday that he would call a meeting in the next two weeks, but they wanted a meeting on June 5.

The meeting on Tuesday was used to debate a motion of no confidence in Holenstein, but no votes were cast.

The mayor and the DA claim the ANC is running a destabilisation campaign and Mashatile, chairman of the ANC in Gauteng, has been blamed directly.

"Will he be the ANC chair or will he be MEC Paul Mashatile ... who is there to guide and assist?" Dalton asked.

The ANC in the West Rand said it tabled the motion of no confidence in the mayor to avoid a situation where the municipality was put under administration and said Mogale City was in "a state of paralysis".