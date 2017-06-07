DA mayor removed in motion of no confidence

Mogale City’s DA mayor Michael Holenstein has been removed in a motion of no confidence. Holenstein, who led the multi-party coalition government in the municipality on Gauteng’s West Rand, was voted out during a council meeting on Wednesday.

It was a continuation of a meeting from last Tuesday in which the motion of no confidence was debated for hours.

The vote on the motion was done by secret ballot, with 77 councilors voting. Thirty eight councilors voted no; 39 councilors voted yes. The ANC has only 38 councilors, so one of the councilors that form part of the coalition government voted with the ANC.

Holenstein’s removal follows months of turmoil. A new mayor must be elected on Wednesday during the council meeting and the crucial vote on the budget and the integrated development plan also needs to take place on Wednesday. The council is already non-compliant in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act.