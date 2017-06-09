National

LEAVE TO APPEAL

Case on scrapping of pension funds heads to top court

’Whistleblower’ Rosemary Hunter is to approach the Constitutional Court in her battle over cancellation of thousands of pension funds

09 June 2017 - 05:51 Hanna Ziady
Rosemary Hunter. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Rosemary Hunter. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Rosemary Hunter, the former deputy pension funds registrar, will approach the Constitutional Court after three earlier court rulings found against her in a matter involving her former employer, the Financial Services Board, and the cancellation of thousands of pension funds.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed with costs her leave to appeal against two high court rulings.

Hunter said she would now approach the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal.

"I fear that if I don’t, the [board] will not comply with its duty to investigate properly whether any of the affected funds and/or their stakeholders have suffered material financial prejudice as a result of" the pension funds cancellations project, she said.

The project led to the board cancelling 6,757 pension funds between 2007 and 2013 on the grounds that they had ceased to exist because they no longer had properly constituted boards.

In court papers, Hunter argued that the cancellations project was "unlawful" and may have caused fund members to suffer loss.

FSB cancellation probe ‘inadequate’

The Financial Services Board has a duty to correct its mistakes, Rosemary Hunter counsel argues
National
6 months ago

It was not clear that in all cases assets had been transferred to unclaimed benefit funds, where beneficiaries could easily claim them, she said.

Further, a number of funds had to be reinstated after being cancelled.

After Hunter raised concerns, the board commissioned Justice Kate O’Regan, KPMG and pension lawyer Jonathan Mort to conduct separate investigations.

O’Regan’s investigation found no evidence of misconduct in the cancellations, board chairman Abel Sithole said in papers. Mort’s preliminary findings showed no fund member had suffered any financial loss.

KPMG’s report questioned whether the board could truly have been satisfied that funds had ceased to exist.

Hunter was seeking, among other things, a court-supervised probe into the cancellations.

