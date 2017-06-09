Case on scrapping of pension funds heads to top court

Rosemary Hunter, the former deputy pension funds registrar, will approach the Constitutional Court after three earlier court rulings found against her in a matter involving her former employer, the Financial Services Board, and the cancellation of thousands of pension funds.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed with costs her leave to appeal against two high court rulings.

Hunter said she would now approach the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal.

"I fear that if I don’t, the [board] will not comply with its duty to investigate properly whether any of the affected funds and/or their stakeholders have suffered material financial prejudice as a result of" the pension funds cancellations project, she said.

The project led to the board cancelling 6,757 pension funds between 2007 and 2013 on the grounds that they had ceased to exist because they no longer had properly constituted boards.

In court papers, Hunter argued that the cancellations project was "unlawful" and may have caused fund members to suffer loss.