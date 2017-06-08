‘I’m not in the e-mails. I’m not in the Guptas' phonebook’, says Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema is adamant that his name won’t appear in the leaked Gupta e-mail dump. He was speaking in a wide ranging interview given to Tbo Touch on his Touch HD radio show on Wednesday.
Malema emphasised that he has never had contact with the Gupta family — whose leaked e-mails have revealed unflattering connections to ANC power-brokers. "I’m not in the e-mails‚" Malema said. "I’m not in the Gupta’s phonebook. They’ve never called me. I’ve never met the Guptas. They’ve never WhatsApp’d me. They never send me an SMS. I am a free soul."
Malema made a point of saying he was not interested in coalition governance with the DA. His vision for 2019 is for outright winners in the provinces with strategic voting‚ if necessary.
For instance‚ the minority parties could get together and decide which party has the strongest chance in a province, then all the parties would vote in unison to ensure their preferred result. "The future of SA is in the hands of opposition parties‚" Malema said. "We have to re-organise ourselves. We have to take ourselves more [seriously]. We have to increase our support base and give our people an alternative, strong government option."
The reason for his silence over the past months‚ Malema said‚ was that "the ruling party is engaged in a programme of self-destruction. As they self-destruct‚ you don’t have to disturb them."
Malema continued his attack on his former boss‚ President Jacob Zuma‚ saying he was not qualified to be president after the many scandals that have engulfed the presidency: "Once you find the president with the hand in the cookie jar‚ then that person is no longer qualified to be the president."
Malema also revealed he has not spoken to Zuma in a personal setting since 2014 when he called to congratulate him on his re-election.
TMG Digital
