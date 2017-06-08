Dlodlo admits Dubai stay was funded, but denies that Guptas paid the bill
The Communications Minister said her hotel stay was instead paid for by Fana Hlongwane, who has been implicated in the arms deal allegations
Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo admitted on Thursday that she failed to declare to Parliament that her stay at a luxurious Dubai hotel was paid for her.
However, she said the bill was not paid by the Gupta family or their company Sahara Computers as alleged, but by Fana Hlongwane who has been implicated in the arms deal allegations.
Dlodlo was questioned about the allegations during a post-Cabinet media briefing. She said she would deal with the issue of the hotel costs when she appeared before Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests.
The allegation that Dlodlo failed to declare her stay at the hotel in the 2015 register of members’ interests was made in leaked e-mails linking key government ministers and officials to the Gupta family. The DA has reported the failure to declare the benefit to the ethics committee.
DA communications spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme said Dlodlo had failed to declare her 2015 trip to Dubai and her stay at the luxurious Oberoi Hotel when she was deputy minister of public service and administration.
She said the documents showed that Dlodlo’s stay in Dubai was arranged by Gupta-owned Sahara Computers, and that the cost of the stay was paid by Hlongwane.
Dlodlo said she had handed over to her lawyers allegations that she attended the French Tennis Open and went on a shopping spree in Paris.
These allegations were made by former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who claimed Dlodlo had accepted an offer from a French nuclear company for a first class flight to watch the French Open, to stay at a luxury hotel and a possible shopping spree in Paris in 2009.
Van Damme said these expenses were not declared in either the 2009 or 2010 register of member’s interests, as was required.
In respect of these allegations, Dlodlo said: "I think the person who alleges this has the responsibility to provide proof. Save to say that I have handed this over to my lawyers and it is something that will have to take its course. Apart from that it is something that has been sent to the ethics committee to deal with. That person who alleges this will have to prove that it actually happened.
"I would like people to judge me on my work and people to judge me the way I conduct myself. When there is wrongdoing I admit to wrongdoing, and I will stand by whatever it is that is meted out at whatever forum that will take disciplinary action if such is to happen," she said.
