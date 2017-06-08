Dlodlo admits Dubai stay was funded, but denies that Guptas paid the bill

The allegation that Dlodlo failed to declare her stay at the hotel in the 2015 register of members’ interests was made in leaked e-mails linking key government ministers and officials to the Gupta family. The DA has reported the failure to declare the benefit to the ethics committee.

DA communications spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme said Dlodlo had failed to declare her 2015 trip to Dubai and her stay at the luxurious Oberoi Hotel when she was deputy minister of public service and administration.

She said the documents showed that Dlodlo’s stay in Dubai was arranged by Gupta-owned Sahara Computers, and that the cost of the stay was paid by Hlongwane.

Dlodlo said she had handed over to her lawyers allegations that she attended the French Tennis Open and went on a shopping spree in Paris.

These allegations were made by former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who claimed Dlodlo had accepted an offer from a French nuclear company for a first class flight to watch the French Open, to stay at a luxury hotel and a possible shopping spree in Paris in 2009.

Van Damme said these expenses were not declared in either the 2009 or 2010 register of member’s interests, as was required.