The EFF said on Thursday that it wanted President Jacob Zuma to withdraw his opposition to a report on state capture, released by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party’s lawyers would write to Zuma to call on him to withdraw a judicial review application to the state capture report.

If not‚ the EFF would turn to the courts to have the review application heard sooner. Zuma’s review application is set to be heard in October.

"We have instructed our lawyers to send a letter to Zuma‚" Malema said at a media briefing.

He made his comments in the light of recent leaked e-mails showing the influence of the Gupta family on the government.

Malema said the e-mails revealed a "coup", which he said was an "unpatriotic betrayal".

"SA has been stolen right in front of our eyes …. We urge all patriotic South Africans to support this call by the EFF by any lawful means necessary‚ including taking to the streets‚" Malema said.

TMG Digital