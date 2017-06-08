‘I have no plans to relocate to Dubai‚’ Zuma assures Cabinet

She said her lawyers were dealing with Mentor’s allegations and that she would explain herself before the Parliamentary ethics committee following a complaint by the DA.

"On my personal benefits‚ on the French Open and shopping spree in Paris‚ I think the person that alleges has the responsibility to provide proof. Save to say that I have handed this over to my lawyers and it’s something that will have to take its course. And‚ quite apart from that‚ it’s already sent to the ethics committee to deal with. That person who alleges this will have to prove that it actually happened.

"On the other one, for Dubai‚ that is true. I did not declare that benefit of accommodation‚ but the accommodation did not go with all of the other things that are alleged. But I will deal with that when I get to the ethics committee‚" said Dlodlo.

She said people should judge her on the basis of her performance as a government minister.

"When there is wrongdoing‚ I admit to wrongdoing and I will stand by whatever it is that is meted out at whatever forum‚" said Dlodlo.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE