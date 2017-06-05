"One hell of a storm" — that’s the unofficial designation South African Weather Service forecasters have given the system moving into Cape Town on Wednesday.

Gale force winds of about 90km/h‚ 12m to 15m swells and 80mm of rain are expected the batter the region within a 24-hour window‚ leaving city officials and forecasters on high alert.

"Residents should make real preparations for the storm and not take it lightly. They should be prepared to stay inside their homes. Outside they should tie down their belongings because we are expecting abnormally strong winds‚" South African Weather Service communications manager Hannelee Doubell said.

The City of Cape Town is ready to evacuate people in high-risk areas in preparation for the storm‚ which is set to hit the Mother City on Wednesday morning.

Charlotte Powell‚ spokesperson for the Disaster Management Centre‚ said the centre was on standby by to minimise damage should the cold front become "dangerous".

City officials will also be on high alert to ensure all roads are safe. In addition "informal settlement departments" are prepared‚ should there be a need for them to intervene.