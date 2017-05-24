Western Cape an exception amid signs of recovery in agriculture

Overall agricultural exports declined 10% year on year in 2015 and 1% in 2016 in real terms. The trade balance for the sector remained positive, as agricultural exports continued to trend above imports.

Due to the weather’s effect, the sector has been in a state of uncertainty, emanating from a lack of clear and consistent policy direction.

The country’s politics has generally contributed to this policy vagueness and inconsistency, including land-reform policy discussions with mentions of expropriation without compensation and land ceilings, all of which add to uncertainty and affect production and investment decisions.

So far in 2017, there have been signs of a strong production recovery across all agricultural commodities in the country excluding the Western Cape, where dry conditions have persisted. The seriousness of the drought conditions is such that the Western Cape government has declared the province a disaster area. More concerning is that the province produces almost half of SA’s winter wheat crop, with the planting period stretching from April to July.

Given the significance of the Western Cape to national winter crop production, conditions in the province suggest winter crop area plantings will fall substantially. The National Crop Estimates Committee indicated in April wheat farmers intend to plant 2.4% less area than the previous season’s 508,365ha. With recent events of sustained dryness there are reports that early planted wheat in parts of the Swartland has dried off. This could reinforce the declining planting intentions over the course of the season.

The Western Cape produces all SA’s canola and a large proportion of barley, which means the drought is of national significance.

Unlike the winter grains sector, the summer crop paints a much more positive picture. SA is expected to harvest the second-largest maize crop on record, estimated at 14.5-million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 86%. The soybean crop is expected to increase 66% to 1.2-million tonnes, the highest output yet.

Although a strong recovery is expected, there are concerns that it may be short-lived due to the possibility that the El Niño weather phenomenon could increase dryness towards the end of 2017. International forecasters such as the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and The Earth Institute at Columbia University estimate a 50% chance of an El Niño developing in 2017.