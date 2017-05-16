“It is getting down to the point where we have to make emergency decisions. Daily we are making decisions‚” Rushmere said‚ adding that the city was facing a revolt on social media from panicked customers.

City water supply manager Barry Wood said he was also concerned about talk that the dry conditions could be linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon.

“It is this kind of information that we need to be clear on. It is a bit worrying if we look at what the weather service is saying that El Niño is establishing itself possibly quicker – that possibly has some implications for us as well‚” Wood said.

“At the end of the day a city of four million people can’t run out of water. We will just have to have austerity measures‚” he said‚ adding that an additional problem was that Cape Town's water supply system was not well-suited to “water-shedding”.

The officials’ comments coincided with a “critical warning” for residents to only use water for drinking‚ bathing and cooking.

Rushmere said other possible supply-mitigation measures included rebates for residents collecting their own rainwater – via rooftop tanks – and drilling additional boreholes.

Responding to the city's concerns‚ several scientists outlined difficulties inherent in making accurate rainfall estimates. They committed to working together in a newly convened group‚ the Alliance for Collaboration and Earth Systems Science‚ to help answer some of the city's key questions.

In a statement‚ the group said longer-term trends‚ which tended to be more reliable‚ suggested the Western Cape was in for a dry spell. “There is a weight of evidence provided by a large body of published research‚ adequately assessed in the most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (United Nations) assessment‚ as well as information provided by the CMIP5 climate model archive‚ to support the reasonable expectation of a relatively drier future Western Cape by the 2030s to 2040s‚” it said.

“There is little doubt that the Western Cape needs to prepare‚ in the longer term‚ for a drier climate. Research does continue on the finer details of these long-term changes and in particular on aspects of large-scale modes of variability and mountain climate which are relevant‚ but currently this work remains in the domain of research rather than informing decision making.”

In a separate statement‚ the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) saidunreliable rainfall predictions suggested it was safer for affected stakeholders to err on the side of caution.

“It is the experts’ view thus that the Western Cape needs to prepare for the possibility that this year’s winter season may be drier than normal‚ which may greatly exacerbate the current situation; or it may be relatively normal‚ which will fail to relieve the current situation‚” the CSIR said.

The country may have underestimated the drought crisis crippling the Western Cape‚ Water Affairs and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said.

The minister said the country was “overwhelmed” by the drought.

“The fact of the matter was‚ there were plans to deal with the drought but nobody actually expected the magnitude of the problem that we are faced with‚” she said.

However‚ critics should not be harsh on government and claim that nothing had been done.

Mokonyane said the drought presented an opportunity for a national water master plan‚ which would be informed by lessons learnt during the drought.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille urged South Africans to find solutions to the drought as they did during the electricity load-shedding crisis.

Zille said the country was now one of the leaders in green energy because of the initiatives.

She said if there were no innovations‚ the country would be sending a message to the world that it was not the right place to do business.

Zille also called for the country to stop using drinking water to flush toilets. “We need to explore the possibility of changing regulations or policies on how we use water in sanitation‚” she said.

“South Africa is one of the very few countries in the world where people are able to flush clean drinking water down the toilet.”

Zille called for dual reticulation systems to be implemented in new developments so drinking water was not used to to flush toilets.

