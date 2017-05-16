"It is getting down to the point where we have to make emergency decisions. Daily we are making decisions‚" Rushmere said‚ adding that the city was facing a revolt on social media from panicked customers.

City water supply manager Barry Wood said he was also concerned about talk that the dry conditions could be linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

"It is this kind of information that we need to be clear on. It is a bit worrying if we look at what the weather service is saying that El Nino is establishing itself possibly quicker — that possibly has some implications for us as well‚" Wood said.

"At the end of the day, a city of 4-million people can’t run out of water. We will just have to have austerity measures‚" he said‚ adding that an additional problem was that Cape Town’s water supply system was not well-suited to "water shedding".

The officials’ comments coincided with a "critical warning" for residents to use water only for drinking‚ bathing and cooking.

Rushmere said other possible supply-mitigation measures included rebates for residents collecting their own rainwater — via rooftop tanks — and drilling additional boreholes.

Responding to the city’s concerns‚ several scientists outlined difficulties inherent in making accurate rainfall estimates. They committed to working together in a newly convened group‚ the Alliance for Collaboration and Earth Systems Science‚ to help answer some of the city’s key questions.

In a statement‚ the group said longer-term trends‚ which tended to be more reliable‚ suggested that the Western Cape was in for a dry spell.