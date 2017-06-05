National

Ayanda Dlodlo’s Dubai hotel stay booked by Sahara, paid by Fana Hlongwane

05 June 2017 - 13:48 Siphe Macanda
Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: GCIS/ KOPANO TLAPE
Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo’s stay at a luxury hotel in Dubai in 2015 was secured by Sahara Computers‚ a company owned by the Gupta family.

This new revelation is contained in the leaked Gupta e-mails.

The Sowetan reports that according to invoices‚ Dlodlo – who recently replaced Faith Muthambi in the ministry after a Cabinet reshuffle — stayed at The Oberoi Hotel.

The documents show that even though Dlodlo’s stay was booked for by Sahara Computers‚ her bills were settled by controversial businessman Fana Hlongwane.

In an e-mail with Dlodlo’s invoice to Ashu Chawla — The Oberoi’s sales executive — Sarah Ben Haouem writes: "Dear Shu. The charges for Ms Dlodlo were settled by Hlongwane Fana."

Full story in the Sowetan.

TMG Digital

