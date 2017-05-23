Unemployment and crime biggest challenge in Gauteng
Gauteng premier David Makhura has conceded that unemployment is one of the biggest challenges facing his administration, which is fuelling some of the social ills in the province.
Gauteng is the biggest contributor to the country’s GDP and is an attractive destination for inward migration, but Makhura said there are constant, palpable levels of social tension across different communities which are a result of the precarious living conditions people are subjected to.
A targeted approach is needed to deal with the consequences of the influx of migrants, said Makhura during his mid-term review in Johannesburg on Tuesday. "We must have a more targeted approach to dealing with poverty, especially in the red districts, the most acute regions where the burden of poverty, disease and unemployment impacts more, in areas such as Sedibeng," he said.
While, ordinarily, unemployment would be the number-one concern for Gauteng citizens, the review report released by Makhura shows that crime has become the biggest threat to the province’s residents. Makhura said crime is out of control and every section of society is affected by it.
"By the way, the township enterprises say their number-one problem since they have been assisted through our strategy to come up, [is that] they get robbed almost everyday, they experience crime more often now than they ever have. They otherwise would be doing very well."
The South African International Race Relations’ Kerwin Lebone shared the premier’s sentiments, urging the government to investigate the use of disused buildings in the commissioning of crimes across the city. He also said the housing challenges in the city are a result of "in-migration", with the spike in protests being over genuine concerns.
Another form of crime Makhura wants to get rid of is corruption. He announced that he has established an anti-crime and integrity commission that will be headed by civil society.
He will also hold his MECs to a new standard, introducing service agreements, saying "performance agreements don’t mean anything".
