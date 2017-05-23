Unemployment and crime biggest challenge in Gauteng

Gauteng premier David Makhura has conceded that unemployment is one of the biggest challenges facing his administration, which is fuelling some of the social ills in the province.

Gauteng is the biggest contributor to the country’s GDP and is an attractive destination for inward migration, but Makhura said there are constant, palpable levels of social tension across different communities which are a result of the precarious living conditions people are subjected to.

A targeted approach is needed to deal with the consequences of the influx of migrants, said Makhura during his mid-term review in Johannesburg on Tuesday. "We must have a more targeted approach to dealing with poverty, especially in the red districts, the most acute regions where the burden of poverty, disease and unemployment impacts more, in areas such as Sedibeng," he said.

While, ordinarily, unemployment would be the number-one concern for Gauteng citizens, the review report released by Makhura shows that crime has become the biggest threat to the province’s residents. Makhura said crime is out of control and every section of society is affected by it.