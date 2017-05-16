‘Radical economic transformation’ not a loaded phrase

"There’s a need for a radical economic shift to address the following core aspects: the question of land redistribution‚ a change in the structure of the economy and ensuring there’s decent employment for our people, and the importance of protecting the rights of the workers as important economic players‚" he said.

He added that the term also involves developing new modern technology and investing in changing the skills profile of black people‚ enabling them to be at the heart of all professions. He said corruption and state capture had to be fought — but not confused with radical economic transformation.

Makhura batted away a question about a possible association with the Gupta family by saying he was "not lucky" enough to have been invited to the family’s home in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg. "I never met with the Guptas. I wasn’t invited there. There are things that when you avoid‚ it’s because God loves you more. I was not so lucky and that’s the luck I don’t want‚" he quipped.

He was also asked about the dangers of state power utility Eskom being a monopoly. "Any monopoly is dangerous, whether black or white‚" he said, adding that in a growing economy monopolies are "unavoidable" and it was only necessary to look into them if they become "destructive and drastic".

TMG Digital