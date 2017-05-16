‘Radical economic transformation’ not a loaded phrase
The Gauteng premier tells legislature the phrase is not ‘politically loaded’ in his province and that he has never been invited to meet the Guptas
Gauteng premier David Makhura was quizzed about radical economic transformation and whether he was close to the Guptas at a provincial legislature sitting on Tuesday.
The legislature opened for its second term after a recess‚ with a suggestion by the DA that the ANC stop using the phrase as it was "politically loaded". Makhura replied‚ "There is no confusion‚ not in our province‚" about the meaning of radical economic transformation within the ANC and the South African Community Party.
He said numerous policies have been implemented by the ANC to include the majority of citizens in the economy. "We said that we aim to ensure that South Africans participate in the economy and share equitably in the wealth of our country."
"There’s a need for a radical economic shift to address the following core aspects: the question of land redistribution‚ a change in the structure of the economy and ensuring there’s decent employment for our people, and the importance of protecting the rights of the workers as important economic players‚" he said.
He added that the term also involves developing new modern technology and investing in changing the skills profile of black people‚ enabling them to be at the heart of all professions. He said corruption and state capture had to be fought — but not confused with radical economic transformation.
Makhura batted away a question about a possible association with the Gupta family by saying he was "not lucky" enough to have been invited to the family’s home in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg. "I never met with the Guptas. I wasn’t invited there. There are things that when you avoid‚ it’s because God loves you more. I was not so lucky and that’s the luck I don’t want‚" he quipped.
He was also asked about the dangers of state power utility Eskom being a monopoly. "Any monopoly is dangerous, whether black or white‚" he said, adding that in a growing economy monopolies are "unavoidable" and it was only necessary to look into them if they become "destructive and drastic".
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.